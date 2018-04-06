Image copyright AFP Image caption The research papers "paint a bleak picture", according to a Sinn Féin MEP

Sinn Féin has said it has received 27 papers produced by the Northern Ireland Civil Service on the impact of Brexit.

The party said they cover issues like market access, the customs union and single market and the availability of labour for sectors such as health, agri-food and manufacturing.

MEP Martina Anderson said the information had to be "dragged out of the civil service".

The Department of the Economy has already published some Brexit research.

It has released papers on the Common Travel Area and the impact of migration on the labour market.

Ms Anderson said the papers paint "a bleak picture and show that Brexit will have a hugely detrimental impact of these key sectors, jeopardising future growth and potentially creating a real crisis in our health service".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The papers had to be "dragged out of the civil service", said Martina Anderson

She has called for all assessments on the impact of Brexit to be made public.

Analysis published by the UK government in February suggested that the Northern Ireland economy would take a 12% hit if there is no Brexit deal.

The figures suggest that if a trade deal is agreed the Northern Ireland economy would take an 8% hit.

Even in a so-called soft Brexit, in which the UK still participates in the single market, a 2.5% hit is estimated.

The assessments do not mean the economy would shrink in absolute terms.

Instead, they look at how the economy would perform under each scenario over the next 15 years compared to current forecasts.