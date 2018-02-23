Image caption DUP MP Sir Jeffery Donaldson and and Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly were speaking on The View

The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he was unaware of an alleged deal between Sinn Féin and the government to release money for legacy inquests.

The MP was speaking in response to a claim by Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly that funding had been agreed.

Mr Kelly said it was part of the draft agreement being worked on before the latest power-sharing talks collapsed.

Northern Ireland's most senior judge has asked for money to deal with a backlog of Troubles-related inquests.

Mr Kelly told the BBC NI's The View programme that he had proof of the agreement.

In response, Sir Jeffrey said: "I am our party's representative on legacy issues and I am not aware of the government agreeing with Sinn Féin that they were going to hand over money for inquests."