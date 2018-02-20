Disputed Stormont 'deal' pages leaked

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There has been a 13-month political stalemate in Northern Ireland

Parts of the draft agreement being worked on by Northern Ireland's two main parties to restore powersharing has been leaked and published.

The Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin disagree on whether or not a deal was on the table before the latest round of talks collapsed last week.

Sinn Féin said it included an Irish language act, an Ulster Scots act, and respecting language and diversity act.

The DUP has called on Westminster to set a budget.

Broadcaster Eamonn Mallie says he has obtained 13 pages and annexes of a draft document, parts of which he has published on his website.

He says: "On page 5 under the heading: Respecting Languages and Culture, there is specific reference to the Irish ( Respecting Language and Diversity) Bill and the Ulster Scots ( Respecting Language and Diversity) Bill and a Respecting Language and Diversity Bill.

"It has to be stated that square brackets obtain in this eight-line paragraph - meaning it had not yet been signed off and agreed.

"The document spells out that draft legislation is in an annex."

Sinn Féin and the DUP had been in negotiations to end the 13-month stalemate at Stormont.

The devolved government collapsed in a row over a botched green energy scheme.

What do the papers say? By BBC NI political editor Mark Devenport

The main detail here confirms the proposal to try and avoid a repeat of the disastrous collapse of the executive and the Assembly triggered by the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

The 2007 St Andrews Agreement reduced the cooling-off time which had applied after the resignation of a first or deputy first minister from six weeks to one week.

The new deal would have restored this period to six weeks, with a further proviso for it to be extended to 18 weeks where a resolution has not been found.

The language legislation section confirms what has already been reported about a three-stranded approach.

However, the fact this section was in square brackets implies it had not been fully signed off by all parties.

This leaves open a degree of ambiguity over the different versions from Sinn Féin and DUP sources about exactly what had been agreed.

The fact that the paper is described as a "Draft Agreement Text" gives credence to Sinn Féin's assertion that the negotiations were at a very advanced stage.

However, as last week's collapse of the talks process proved, ultimately no agreement was forthcoming.

After the latest talks collapsed on Wednesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a deal had been in place the week before.

She said the DUP was warned to "close the deal before those opposed to it could unpick" it.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster has said there will be no free-standing Irish Language act

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said no draft agreement was in place.

She said the talks failed due to disagreements with Sinn Féin about legislation for the Irish language.

Mrs Foster has called on Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to set a budget and take key decisions about the region's schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

But in an update to MPs on Tuesday, Mrs Bradley declined to immediately re-impose direct rule from Westminster.

She also raised the prospect of another Assembly election.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to meet the DUP and Sinn Féin leaders at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mrs May's official spokesman said: "The focus is on restoring devolved government to Northern Ireland."