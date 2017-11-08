Image copyright PSNI Image caption PSNI Craigavon posted images of the dog following the incident last month

A 34-year-old Lurgan woman has admitted an animal cruelty charge, after her actions were captured on CCTV and posted on social media.

Mary Haughian of Hill Street in the town admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on 10 October.

The footage, captured in the Union Street area of Lurgan, showed Ms Haughian dragging a puppy by its lead, then kicking it several times.

A defence solicitor asked for an adjournment before sentencing.

It is understood this relates to an order being sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to have the dog freed for re-homing.

Ms Haughian was arrested and charged shortly after the incident.

'Significant levels of anger'

Police subsequently posted a picture of the puppy on Facebook thanking those who had reported the matter.

They said the puppy was "now safe with a recognised breeder", an investigation was under way and his owner would be answering some questions.

"As animal lovers, we all had the same response to that video," they added.

"The air turned blue in our office when we watched it, and significant levels of anger have been voiced."

Ms Haughian pleaded guilty to the charge at a court in Craigavon on Wednesday.