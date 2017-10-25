Woman dies in Fermanagh car crash

Image caption The collision happened on the A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough

A 24-year-old woman has died following a two-car collision in County Fermanagh on Tuesday.

The crash involving a black Mercedes and a red Ford Ranger, occurred on the A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough, shortly before 20:00 BST.

The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the red Ford Ranger suffered minor chest injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on this stretch of the A4 and may have witnessed the collision to contact them.