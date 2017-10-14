Image copyright Reuters

Suggestions that a deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont is imminent have "no basis in fact", the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said.

Speculation has increased that an agreement between the party and Sinn Féin could soon be agreed.

The News Letter reported on Saturday that sources had said the DUP is carrying out an informal consultation process about the outline of a deal.

But the DUP denied that, saying: "There is no basis upon which to consult."

More to follow.