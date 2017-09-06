Council vote over chairman's IRA Enniskillen bombing comment fails

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Eleven people were killed in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb and a 12th was left in a coma

A motion of no confidence in the Sinn Féin chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who refused to condemn an IRA bomb, has failed.

It followed a walkout at the council's July meeting after councillor Stephen McCann refused to withdraw comment about the 1987 bombing in Enniskillen.

He had told the Impartial Reporter that he would not "go down the road of condemning" the fatal IRA attack.

He also praised Seamus McElwaine, an IRA man shot dead by the SAS in 1986.

'Appalled and disgusted'

Mr McCann had given the interview to the newspaper after being appointed as the council's chairman.

In it, he said that McElwaine had "set the tone for a peaceful resolution to where we are going".

Eleven people died in the Remembrance Day attack in Enniskillen 30 years ago, and a 12th victim died 13 years later after having been left in a coma.

At the council's meeting on Tuesday, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) proposed a motion calling on Mr McCann to retract the comments.

If he did not, the motion urged the council to have no confidence in him and to request Sinn Féin's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill to have him replaced.

Image caption Stephen McCann told the Impartial Reporter that he would not condemn the IRA's Enniskillen bombing

Ulster Unionist councillor Howard Thornton told the chamber he was "appalled and disgusted" by the chairman's remarks and said they had been "totally irresponsible and extremely hurtful for all those victims and survivors of terrorist violence".

The Democratic Unionist Party spoke in support of the motion, with councillor Errol Thompson saying he was disappointed the motion had to be brought.

He added that his party had submitted a complaint to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards, asking for an investigation into the chairman's comments.

Sinn Féin councillors said they believed the motion was a waste of the council's time and a disservice to the electorate.

SDLP abstentions

Councillor Brian McCaffrey reminded the council that it had been in a similar situation in 1987, when there had been a successful vote of no confidence in the then chairman.

Afterwards, he said, nothing had changed and the chairman had continued in the role.

The SDLP's Patricia Rogers said the vote of no confidence and the call to have Mr McCann replaced held no merit, although she agreed with the request for him to retract his comments.

Her party colleague Mary Garrity said that McCann had been given a suitable time to apologise.

That he had not done so, she said, was regrettable but she respected his decision not to.

The motion fell by 12 votes to 17, with five abstentions - all SDLP members.

Afterwards, Mr McCann said in a statement that the motion was "grotesque attempt to exploit genuine hurt and pain in order to try and score cheap political points".

"Unfortunately, there was nothing genuine about this motion and I am glad it has now been brought to a close."