Gerry Adams: 'No assembly without Irish language act'

Image caption Politicians from five parties attended the Conradh na Gaeilge event

The Sinn Féin president has said there will not be an assembly without an Irish language act.

Gerry Adams was speaking as Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance, the Green Party, and People before Profit joined forces to call for an act.

He said society should respect everyone's rights.

"There won't be an assembly without an Acht na Gaeilge (Irish language act). The DUP know that, the two governments know that.

"This right which has been denied people here, is available everywhere else on these islands," he said.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since January, when the coalition led by the two biggest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, collapsed over a green energy scandal.

The Irish language issue has been a major sticking point in talks to restore devolution, that ended earlier this year without agreement.

Image caption Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin says there has been 'zero progress'

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin of Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge, which brought together the party representatives, said people would be reluctant to go back into an assembly without the question of new legislation being resolved.

"We've had 10 years of continuous power sharing and zero progress has been made on this," he said.

The SDLP's Nichola Mallon said there was cross-party support for an act and that it was a critical issue for the restoration of devolution.

Her comments were echoed by Green Party leader Steven Agnew.

"This isn't, as perceived, a demand of one party. It's an issue that is of importance to many across Northern Ireland," he said.