Brexit endangers NI peace process, says Baroness O'Loan
21 February 2017 Last updated at 20:17 GMT
Baroness O'Loan has told the House of Lords that the UK's withdrawal from the European Union could endanger the Northern Ireland peace process.
The former Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland was speaking during the debate on the government's Brexit Bill.
She also told peers that Brexit will recreate border checkpoints between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which could attract violence and cause economic delay.