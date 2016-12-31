1974: Riotous scenes in Stormont assembly chamber

Image copyright AP Image caption Rev Ian Paisley was prominent in the uproar

The recent unruly scenes at the Northern Ireland Assembly had nothing on the riotous goings-on in 1974.

Confidential state papers released by the NI Public Record Office describe the mayhem in January that year.

Assembly members had convened for the opening day of the power-sharing executive when fighting broke out.

Records show members of the anti-Sunningdale opposition were physically ejected from the chamber by the police.

In a report to the Clerk of the Assembly, Ronnie Blackburn, the Serjeant at Arms, Captain John Cartillon noted that, in view of the "threat of disruption to the assembly", considerable police reinforcements had been laid on to deal with any possible disorder.

'Should fighting break out'

The official had arranged with Supt Gray of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) that, "should fighting break out in the chamber, then the RUC would be requested to enter to stop any fighting, using the minimal force necessary".

Capt Cartillon described the rowdy scenes that unfolded on 22 January.

"Immediately after prayers, Major Hall-Thompson (Ulster Unionist) raised a point of order concerning the misappropriation of seats reserved for members of the executive. Mr Speaker ordered the members occupying those seats to vacate them," he said.

"Dr Paisley (DUP) rose on a point of order, which Mr Speaker refused to accept. At this point, a number of members rose to protest and uproar commenced.

"Among other disorders which I noticed, I particularly remember Mr (William) Beattie (DUP) snatching the mace and passing it to another member."

'He jumped on a table and commenced a war dance'

Meanwhile, the clerk observed a Vanguard member, Prof Kennedy Lindsay, jumping on a table and "carrying on what I can only describe as a 'war dance'".

The offending members were "named" by the speaker, requiring them to leave the house.

Capt Cartillon approached Dr Paisley to request that he leave the chamber. The DUP leader "said he would have to be put out by the British Army".

"Abuse was hurled at me from other members, including Mr Poots who shouted: 'If you don't get out quickly you will get hurt'."

Image caption Ulster Unionist Brian Faulkner led the doomed power-sharing experiment of 1974

The official then called for RUC reinforcements.

As police entered the assembly, the clerk observed Dr Paisley and other members "seizing the clerks' chairs and placing them as a sort of barricade"

"I remember noting Dr Paisley (and others) violently resisting the police.

"I was later informed that Prof Lindsay had chained himself to one of the benches."

The file contains a note from the Serjeant at Arms to the RUC Chief Constable, Jamie Flanagan, stating that the police intervention had "prevented a very sordid disturbance turning into something much more ugly".

"I very much regret that some of the RUC received bruises in the course of their duty," Capt Cortillon concluded.

The power-sharing executive finally collapsed as a result of the Ulster Workers' Strike in May 1974, resulting in 25 years of direct rule.