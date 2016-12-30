Secret papers: UDR denied 'pointing guns at Irish army'

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Helicopters were often the only mode of military transport in border areas

Newly released government papers from the 1980s have revealed details of an alleged incident between the Ulster Defence Regiment and the Irish army.

The classified documents reveal previously hidden aspects of the Troubles.

A number demonstrate government concerns about the UDR.

In 1985, members of this locally-recruited regiment of the British Army were alleged to be involved in a confrontation with an Irish Army unit.

Sir Alan Goodison, the British ambassador in Dublin, reported a complaint from the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs about the event at Kilclean, County Donegal, on the Tyrone border.

It was reported that eight UDR soldiers, dropped by helicopter, had pointed their guns towards an Irish Army permanent vehicle checkpoint 300 metres away and shouted "in unison and in a non-jocular tone" the words: "Never, never, never!"

Image copyright PA Image caption The Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985 had a seismic effect on Northern Irish affairs

This was a phrase used by the DUP leader Rev Ian Paisley in a speech opposing the recently-signed Anglo-Irish Agreement.

Replying, Chris McCabe of the Northern Ireland Office's (NIO) Law and Order Division said members of the UDR patrol were "adamant" that no verbal contact or provocative behaviour had taken place.

Mr McCabe added that: "Given the nature of their task and in the real risk of terrorist attack, it is not surprising that their weapons were pointed in the direction of the Republic. Indeed, it is mischievous to suggest that such action is unreasonable, or unwarranted."

This diplomatic incident proved to be a storm in a teacup compared to the snub at the regimental dinner.

Image caption Tom King was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in 1985

In the same week as the Kilclean incident, Westminster direct-rule minister Lord Lyell was invited to a UDR regimental dinner at Ballykinlar camp in County Down.

In a confidential note, Linda Rogers, Lord Lyell's private secretary, informed Secretary of State Tom King that Brigadier Harry Stevenson had asked his lordship not to attend.

'A most unfortunate incident'

This was confirmed by Ulster Unionist MP Ken Maginnis, who informed Mr King that many of those due to attend the dinner had "threatened to stay away because of the presence of Lord Lyell".

Evidently feelings were running high following the signing of the agreement.

The matter quickly escalated as the NIO's Permanent Under-Secretary, Sir Robert Andrew, brought the insult to the attention of the Army's General Officer Commanding, Sir John Waters.

An official informed Tom King that: "Sir Robert thought it was a most unfortunate incident, which raised questions about the UDR."