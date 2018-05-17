Image copyright Translink Image caption The the Ebrington Greenway will provide links to the city's new regional transport hub

A stalled greenway project designed to allow pupils to walk to school in Londonderry will now go ahead after securing funding.

The Clooney Greenway will link Ebrington Primary School and neighbouring Foyle College in the city's Waterside.

The scheme was first proposed in 2010 but was later halted due to budget uncertainties.

It is one of two projects now set to share almost £1million of public funds.

The funding is being provided by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities (DfC).

They will jointly provide £951K for the project and the Ebrington Greenway which will provide cycling and walking links to Derry's new regional transport hub on the site of the old Waterside station.

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The Clooney Greenway would link two schools to their Waterside catchment area

DUP councillor David Ramsey said the investment was welcome news for people in the Waterside area of the city.

"Residents will be happy to see progress on this as the delays have been something of a nightmare."

DfC north west director Damian Mulholland said the city's greenway network is designed to "transform derelict lands and connect communities."

"The Department's investment in these two Greenways will significantly enhance the Greenway Network creating a safe and accessible route for cyclists and pedestrians to enjoy," he added.

Work on both projects is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2019.