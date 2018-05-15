Image copyright Invest NI Image caption Gary Tyre of Foods Connected with Invest NI's Des Gartland

A software company in Londonderry is to create 20 new jobs as part of a £1.7million expansion.

Foods Connected makes software for the food industry market across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

The new jobs include system developer, project management and business development roles.

The company currently employs 19 staff at its base at the City Factory in Derry.

"This investment forms part of our long term growth strategy to become a market leader in management tools for the food sector," Foods Connected co-founder Gary Tyre said.

"Recruitment for the new jobs is underway and will give us the resources to keep up with demand and ensure we are well positioned to take advantage of the wide range of growth opportunities we have identified over the coming years."

Market share

Invest NI has offered the company £157,000 of support for their expansion.

Des Gartland, Invest Northern Ireland's North West Regional Manager said the increased workforce at the Derry firm will "generate over £800,000 annually in additional salaries to the local economy."

"With this new investment, I look forward to seeing it increase its market share in the food services sector across the UK, Europe and beyond," he added.