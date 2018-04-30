Image copyright PSNI Image caption A number of ornaments and statues were damaged at Strabane Cemetery between Friday night and Saturday

A County Tyrone pensioner has said he has been left distressed after finding his wife's grave vandalised.

Ornaments and statues on a number of graves were damaged at Strabane Cemetery between Friday night and Saturday.

Thomas McGarrigle, whose wife Rosemary died in December, said the people responsible should apologise to the families affected.

Mr McGarrigle visits his wife's grave every day.

Image caption Rosemary McGarrigle died on the 23rd December

"It was very distressing to see. There was stuff taken from one grave and thrown unto another one and ornaments smashed.

"The ornaments are sentimental but it is the thought of people going up and wrecking the graveyard," he said.

"The people responsible need to apologise to the people they have hurt.

"Every night you worry what the grave will be like the next day."

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that it is aware of the recent acts of vandalism in the Cemetery in Strabane.

"Council cemetery staff attended the scene to assist with the clean up and have been working closely with the PSNI in relation to the incident."