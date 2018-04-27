Image caption Duffy pleaded guilty to nine charges of indecently assaulting the two sisters between August 1981 and October 1986

A Judge has said it was both "strange and worrying" that four people in authority, who were informed 26 years ago that two sisters had been sexually abused while babysitting for an extended family member, had not reported the abuse to the police.

James Christopher Duffy, who is 63-years-old, from Maybrook Park in Londonderry, was jailed for two years at Londonderry Crown Court.

Duffy pleaded guilty to nine charges of indecently assaulting the two sisters between August 1981 and October 1986.

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge Philip Babington that the two sisters, known as "X" and "Y", had no difficulty with their abuser being publicly named for the first time.

'Vulnerable'

"X" was aged between 14 and 16-years-old when she was abused and her sister "Y "was 13-years-old.

All of the abuse occurred when the sisters babysat in Duffy's family home where they stayed overnight after babysitting Duffy's children.

One of the girls was indecently touched over and under bed covers and her sister was sexually abused by Duffy.

Judge Babington said while there were no victim impact reports, it was clear the abuse had affected "Y" more than "X."

He said: "It seems that these matters became known to the defendant's wife following the death of her father in 1987.

"It also appears that members of the extended family were aware and an agreement may have been made to keep the information within the family and not to report it," he said.

Judge Babington added: "The defendant disclosed his offending to a local priest and also to a monk based in Derry.

"He also spoke to a psycho-sexual therapist/specialist doctor some 26 years ago.

"Although it is quite clear that he was admitting serious offending, none of these people chose to report it which in retrospect may seem strange and indeed worrying."

'Admissions'

Both sisters made recorded statements to the police in June 2016.

Six months later Duffy was interviewed and made admissions on the basis that whatever was alleged he accepted and he also made additional admissions.

Judge Babington said the abuse was of a very serious nature and aggravated by a number of factors.

He said Duffy would spend half of the two year jail term in prison and half on licence.

Duffy will also be subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years and he's also disqualified from working with children, also for 10 years.

The Catholic Church has been asked for a response.