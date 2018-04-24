Image caption Six people were killed when the bomb exploded in Coleraine in 1973

A Sinn Féin councillor jailed for his part in a bomb attack that killed six people in Coleraine will not oppose plans for a memorial to the victims.

Sean McGlinchey spent 18 years in jail for his part in the bombing in 1973.

A DUP motion to erect a memorial to the victims will be debated by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors on Tuesday.

The six civilians who died in the Provisional IRA bombing on 12 June 1973 were all over 60 and were all Protestant.

A further 33 people were injured in the attack in which two car bombs exploded in the town.

All of those injured or killed were caught up in the first explosion, which went off on Railway Road at 15:00 BST.

Mr McGlinchey said he has "no issue with the motion".

"But I will be making it very clear in the chamber that we can not be selective when it comes to victims," he said.

"There are many victims of conflict in the council area like the people who lost their lives at Greysteel or Castlerock."

The former mayor of Limavady is one of seven Sinn Féin representatives on the council.

"As a party, Sinn Féin has always been very clear on the issues for all victims and the need to find a solution and a way to move forward," he added.

Image copyright Other Image caption Sean McGlinchey is one of seven Sinn Féin representatives on Causeway Coast and Glens council

Mr McGlinchey said he has "always accepted and apologised for" his role in the Coleraine bombings.

"I don't say this by way of justification but if I had known that innocent people would have been killed I would not have taken part," he said.

In 2013 a remembrance service was held in Coleraine to mark 40 years since the double car bombing.

It was the first time a civic service had been held to mark the June 1973 bombings.

The DUP motion that will go before council also proposes marking the 45th anniversary of the bombing with a memorial event in the County Londonderry town.

It has been brought forward by councillors Alan McLean and Trevor Clarke.