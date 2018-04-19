Image copyright James Oguz Image caption Andras Hotels say the development will bring the site of the former Londonderry Hotel "back to life"

Revised plans have been unveiled for a proposed £6.6m hotel in Portush.

Andras Hotels say the 87 bedroom hotel will create 48 jobs during construction and a further 41 jobs when it opens on the site of the former Londonderry Hotel in the County Antrim town.

The proposal would see the restoration of the listed building's frontage and a new extension added to the rear of the building.

It is the group's first development in Northern Ireland outside Belfast.

Andras Hotel's director Rajesh Rana said there is growing demand for hotel accommodation on the north coast.

He said the group's planned "an attractive, fully functional and boutique hotel that will bring this important site back to life as a hotel."

The developers say the hotel will boost the local economy by £1.4m annually

"We see Portrush and the north coast as being very much underserved in terms of the number of hotel beds it has at the moment," he said.

"The district council has the second highest number of tourists outside of Belfast but it is woefully served in terms of hotels particularly newer hotels and larger hotels."

Mr Rana said the development will help to "regenerate the Main Street and town centre area."

The developers say if approved, the hotel will contribute £1.4m to the local economy annually.