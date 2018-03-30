Council backs Army school recruitment ban

Image copyright MOD Image caption The motion was proposed by independent councillor Gary Donnelly and was supported by Sinn Féin and independent members

A Northern Ireland council has called on local schools to ban the armed forces from school recruitment events.

A motion was put forward at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council in Londonderry on Thursday.

It was proposed by independent councillor Gary Donnelly and was supported by 20 Sinn Féin and independent members - meaning the motion was passed by a simple majority.

Unionist councillors opposed the move while the SDLP abstained from the vote.

Councillor Donnelly's proposal said: "Given the history of British imperialism in Ireland, this Council calls on local educational facilities for children and young people to refuse British Armed Forces access to children/pupils as part of their attempt to glamorise/recruit for their imperialist ventures."

He said he put forward the motion to oppose Britain's policy of recruiting "child soldiers".

"Children at 16 can not smoke, drive or drink alcohol but they can be accepted into the Army, they can be stripped down psychologically and trained to kill," he said.

Cllr Donnelly said he was disappointed by unionist reaction to the motion.

"Unionists have a duty to protect children too, particularly when it is working class, low income unionist areas that recruitment targets."

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the motion was "extremely divisive" and unenforceable.

"There is no evidence of respect or equality on display through motions or actions such as these. Not content with increasing tensions within the council there are now attempts to damage wider community relations through motions such as this," he said.

"The council has absolutely no power to enforce this or tell local schools what to do."