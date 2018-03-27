Image copyright Gary McCall Image caption Floods from above in Campsie, County Londonderry

A review into last year's flooding in the north west has put the final repair bill at more than £12million.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded when record rain fell across counties Londonderry, Tyrone and Donegal on August 22.

More than 100 people had to be rescued as storms ripped through the region.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) report makes a total of 14 recommendations.

It notes the absence of a multi agency coordination centre during the floods and states the yellow weather warning failed to indicate the scale of the event.

The report looked at how government agencies, the emergency services and the Derry City and Strabane council responded in the aftermath of the floods.

It recommends improving the effectiveness of the flooding incident helpline.

Earlier this year it emerged hundreds of calls to the helpline went unanswered during the August floods.

The report further recommends the development of an online mapping tool to report and display emergency flood calls, the establishment of community response teams in flood risk areas and improved information sharing and coordination between agencies.

The department is holding a public information and engagement event is to be held on Thursday at Londonderry's Everglades Hotel.