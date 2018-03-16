Image copyright O'Neills Image caption An artist's impression of the new O'Neills store in Derry due to open later this year

Forty new jobs are to be created in Londonderry by County Tyrone sportswear company O'Neills.

The Strabane based brand has announced plans to open a new retail outlet in Derry city centre.

O'Neills already has stores in in Belfast, Newry, Strabane, Magherafelt and Enniskillen.

An O'Neill's spokesperson said the 20,000 sq ft Derry outlet would be a "flagship store" for the company.

"The store will breathe energy, heritage, authenticity and originality showcasing how far the brand has evolved during its 100-year history," the spokesperson added.

The Derry store is scheduled to open this summer.

O'Neills employs more than 600 people in Northern Ireland, and is best known for making jerseys for Gaelic Athletic Association teams.