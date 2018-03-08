City of Derry flight targeted by laser

Image caption The flight from London was landing at City of Derry airport

A flight from London has been targeted with a laser while coming in to land at City of Derry airport.

The PSNI said the incident happened at 2145 GMT on 1 March and could have had "terrible consequences".

Almost 1,400 laser attacks were reported to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in 2016.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident involving the Derry bound flight to contact them.

PSNI Sergeant Nick Rainey said: "We believe the laser was shone from somewhere between the Magheramason and Newbuildings area.

"If you can help identify whoever was responsible, or have any relevant information, please contact police."

Shining a laser at an aircraft in flight could pose a serious safety risk and is a specific criminal offence, said the CAA.

"Anyone convicted of shining a laser at an aircraft could face a significant fine or even imprisonment should the safety of an aircraft be endangered," said a CAA spokesperson.