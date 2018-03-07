Image copyright Thompson Family Image caption Kathleen Thompson, 47, was a mother of six children

A former soldier who admitted he may have shot a woman in Londonderry in 1971 has denied changing his testimony to fit in with scientific evidence and better justify his conduct at the time.

Kathleen Thompson was shot dead in her garden in Creggan on 6 November that year during an Army raid.

The former soldier was challenged on his version of the shooting during the third day of a fresh inquest.

He said he believed he saw a gunman and was justified in opening fire.

Mrs Thompson, a 47-year-old mother of six children, was hit once in the chest outside her home at 129 Rathlin Drive in the city.

The man is a former member of the Royal Green Jackets Regiment and is known to the inquest as Soldier D.

'Fired wildly'

He gave evidence to Bishop Street courthouse from a partially screened witness box.

During Tuesday's hearing, Soldier D admitted that one of the two shots he fired on the night in question might have struck and killed Mrs Thompson.

He said he had aimed at what he had identified as a silhouetted gunman behind a fence in Mrs Thompson's back garden.

He said he fired the two shots just seconds after he believed the gunman had fired at him.

On Wednesday, Soldier D faced several hours of cross-examination by a barrister for the Thompson family.

She put it to him that he had not fired two aimed shots but had instead fired two shots wildly.

Soldier D replied: "No, that is not true."

He added that he believed he was justified in opening fire because he had just come under fire.

'Identified a target'

He also rejected the Thompsons' barrister's assertion that he was adjusting and changing his evidence to comply with the scientific evidence, which he said he was not aware of.

The barrister put it to Soldier D: "You fired a shot into an area where you did not see where the figure was. You are shooting into an area where there is no firearm being shot, no flash, but where there is Kathleen Thompson who was found dead at that location."

She added: "You could not have seen a figure in the location where Kathleen Thompson's body was found.

"You did not hear a shot and you did not see a flash and there was no gunman in the rear of 129 Rathlin Drive. You fired with lethal force twice because you did not know if there was a definite target."

Soldier D replied: "I believe I had identified a target and there was an imminent threat to me".

The barrister put it to Soldier D: "One of your two shots was the shot which killed Kathleen Thompson in the back garden of her home at 129 Rathlin Drive. I am suggesting to you the shot you fired killed Kathleen Thompson."

Soldier D replied: "I cannot say whether it did or not".

The inquest continues.