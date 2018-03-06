Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair was the first airline to operate from City of Derry airport in 1979

Scottish airline Loganair is to begin flying between City of Derry and Glasgow airports.

The service will start in October and operate five days per week

It replaces Ryanair's service which has been scrapped after the Irish airline's decision to close its base at Glasgow Airport

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said the airline is delighted to launch the service.

"Glasgow to Derry has always been a really popular route, given the close connections between the residents of the two cities," he said.

"We're delighted to be returning to a route which we first initiated all those years ago, while also ensuring its continuation following Ryanair's recent announcement."

The service marks a return to the north west for Loganair who were the first airline to operate at the Derry airport in 1979.

City of Derry Airport's contracts director Clive Coleman said the airline was a key partner in the airport's early years.

"We are very pleased to announce their return," he said.

The Derry-Glasgow service will begin on 28 October.