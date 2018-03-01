Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shannon McQuillan died after being struck by a van near Toomebridge

Three police officers are to be questioned as part of a criminal investigation into the death of a teenager near Toomebridge last month.

Shannon McQuillan, 19 from Dunloy, died after being knocked down at about 03:30 GMT on 20 January.

She was killed shortly after speaking to police officers near the scene of the collision.

Her 21-year-old boyfriend was seriously injured.

The Police Ombudsman has launched an investigation into allegations of gross negligence manslaughter and misconduct in a public office against the officers.

It is understood the officers had been called to assist paramedics taking Ms McQuillan and her boyfriend to hospital after she fell outside a nightclub.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The incident happened on the Moneynick Road on 20 January

The pair left the ambulance and were knocked down a short time later on the Moneynick Road.

In a statement, the Police Ombudsman's office said: "We can confirm that having considered the information we have gathered so far, we have decided that our investigation into the circumstances connected to Shannon's death should be a criminal one."

The teenager's father, Paul McQuillan, responded in a statement issued by his lawyers.

"Mr McQuillan would like to thank the media for the space and privacy he and his family have been given so far," said solicitor Niall Ó'Murchú, of legal firm Madden & Finucane.

"He now wants to await the outcome of this phase of the investigation in privacy, in what is still a very difficult time, to allow due process to run its course."