Renewed appeal over attempted PSNI murder

Image caption The device was found under a car at Ardanlee in Derry in February 2017

Police investigating the attempted murder of a PSNI officer one year ago in Londonderry have issued a fresh appeal for information.

An improvised explosive device was put under the off duty officer's car while he was at home on 22 February 2017.

The device was discovered outside the officer's family home in the Ardanlee area of Derry when it failed to detonate.

Police believe a group calling itself The New IRA were responsible.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder but no one has been charged.

The PSNI officer leading the investigation, Det Insp Peter McKenna, said had the device exploded "with our colleague and his young family in the car it would have had devastating consequences.

"I believe the New IRA are responsible for this attack and they simply didn't care that his children or partner could also have been in the vehicle with him."

He said the investigation into the "cowardly attack" was progressing.

Police have linked the device to a previous incident in the Ballyarnett Village area of Derry in October 2014.

Image copyright Explosive Ordnance Disposal ( EOD ) Image caption Police have linked the device to a previous incident in 2014

The investigating detective said at that time police received reports of a burglary in the area.

"Subsequent bomb warning calls led us to conclude at that time that the sequence of events was a deliberate attempt to lure police officers into the area to try and murder them," he said.

"We believe the New IRA is responsible for both attacks and that similar types of pressure plate devices were used on both occasions."

He urged anyone with information to "do the right thing".

"No matter how small or insignificant you think this information might be, please come forward - it could make a difference and bring those responsible for this attack before the courts."

The PSNI have asked for anyone with information about vehicles moving in and around Ardanlee on the night of the attack to contact police.