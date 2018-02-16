Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption James McDonagh died from his injuries

A man has been jailed for one year for the manslaughter of a member of the travelling community in a single punch attack.

James McDonagh, 28, from Castledawson, died from head injuries sustained outside the Elk Bar, Toomebridge, in January 2016.

Finbar McCoy Jr, 26, from Tamlaghduff Road, Bellaghy, pleaded guilty last month.

Half of his sentence will be spent on licence.

The victim's mother had previously asked the judge not to send McCoy Jr to jail, but in court on Friday, his wife and other family members reacted angrily to the sentence.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr McDonagh died from bleeding and swelling of the brain after a punch caused him to fall backwards.

He hit his head off the pavement, fracturing his skull.

Mr McDonagh later died from brain injuries.