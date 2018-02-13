Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland have urged a taxi driver who helped an assault victim to come forward

Police have urged a taxi driver who helped the victim of a serious assault on New Year's Eve to come forward.

The PSNI said a 37-year-old man was attacked by three men in the Chapel Road area of Londonderry at around 0100 GMT on December 31.

He sustained "life changing" injuries to his head, face and ribs, the police said.

Officers are keen to trace a taxi driver who stopped to help the man and who took him home.

"It was reported that sometime between 1:00am and 1:30am, a 37-year-old man was attacked by three males at the junction of Chapel Road and Margaret Street, suffering injuries to his head, face and ribs which resulted in being life-changing," PSNI Constable Robb said.

"We are appealing for this taxi driver, and anyone else with information or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact police at Strand Road Police Station."