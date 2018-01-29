Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland said some of the burglaries may be linked.

Police in Londonderry are investigating a spate of burglaries after seven homes were targeted in the city between 21:30 GMT on Friday and 21:00 on Saturday.

The PSNI said some of the burglaries may be linked.

A boy aged 15 has been arrested and an 18 year-old man charged in connection with a burglary at Carleton Court.

Burglaries were also reported in Clonliffe Park, Ardground Road, Belgrave Park, Belvedere Park and the Woodbrook areas of Derry.

PSNI Ch Insp Simon Ball appealed for the public's help in tracing those responsible for the spate of burglaries.

"While we believe some of these burglaries may be linked, we are keeping an open mind and continuing to investigate all of these incidents," said Ch Insp Ball.

He said items of jewellery were stolen from a number of the homes targeted while a black Land Rover Discovery was stolen after car keys were taken from a house at Ardground Road.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in any of these areas between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening - or who has information that could be useful to our investigation into these burglaries to get in touch with us," he added.

Ch Insp Ball further urged people to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, if you have any concerns about unknown person or vehicles in your area please report it to your local police and allow us to investigate."

Meanwhile , in a separate incident, a quantity of cigarettes was stolen during a ram-raid attack on a shop in the Galliagh area of Derry.

The incident happened at about 01:30 on Sunday when a vehicle was driven at the front of the Co-op shop.

Police have appealed for information.