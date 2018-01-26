Binman's face mauled in dog attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DUP councillor Graham Warke told BBC Radio Foyle the man was "lucky to be alive"

A Londonderry binman has suffered serious injuries to his face after being attacked by a dog.

The man, who is in his 40s, was bitten while he was working in the Bogside area of the city.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The incident is being investigated by Derry City and Strabane Council.

DUP councillor Graham Warke told BBC Radio Foyle the man was still in shock after the attack on Wednesday.

"His ear and the area just below his ear on the cheek took the brunt of the attack.

"A few inches lower and we could have been looking at a fatality," he said.

Image caption The man suffered serious facial injuries in the attack

Mr Warke said it will "take some time" for the council worker to recover.

"His injuries are life-changing. He needed 50 stitches and has nerve damage."