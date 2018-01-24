Image caption Andrew Allen was shot dead near Buncrana in County Donegal in 2012

The mother of a murdered Londonderry man has called on all paramilitary groups to disband.

Donna Smith, whose son, Andrew Allen, was shot dead in 2012, said the Óglaigh na hÉireann ceasfire "doesn't go far enough".

The dissident republican group said it would suspend all armed actions. against the "British State".

Mr Allen, 24, was shot dead by a group calling itself Republican Action Against Drugs.

Mrs Smith told BBC Radio Foyle: "I am glad there is a ceasefire because maybe some families will not end up the way we are.

"All of those groups need to disband because nobody wants them, they just shouldn't exist

"People just want to live in peace. No one wants this now."

'It gets harder'

She said her family continues to feel devastated almost six years on from her son's death.

"It actually gets harder," she said.

"I would just like to see somebody brought to justice for Andrew's murder."

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown said the ceasefire was "recognition that the people of Ireland, north and south, decided 20 years ago this year to seek a way forward through exclusively political means".

He added: "At this time I also ask people to remember those for whom this decision has come too late."