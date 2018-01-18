Image copyright Gary McCall Image caption Repair work on the Ballynameen Bridge is scheduled to start in mid-March

Northern Ireland's Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has apologised for delays in repairing a County Londonderry bridge severely damaged in flooding last year.

The Ballynameen Bridge in Claudy partially collapsed into a swollen River Faughan as record rain fell in the north west last August.

Repair works have yet to begin and the bridge remains closed to the public.

DfI engineer David McKinley described the delay as "regrettable".

Design work has now been completed and a tender process has begun, he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"We hope to be on the ground in mid-March and believe it will take up to five months to the point where we can reopen the road.

"With luck and with some fair weather we hope to have it open in July, almost a year on," he added.

"It is is unfortunate but that is where we are."

The Ballynameen Bridge was one of 650 bridges in the region damaged by the flooding.

Since its collapse, a four mile diversion has been in place.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Residents have to undergo a four mile diversion since the partial collapse of the bridge

Mr McKinlay said the department appreciated the frustrations of the local community.

"It is absolutely regrettable and we do apologise for the delay and hope the community and business people will stick with us and realise we are doing what we can do get this road open," he said.

He said the replacement bridge will include a number of flood defence measures aimed at preventing a similar collapse.