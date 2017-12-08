A 41-year-old man has been shot in the ankle in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

It happened in the Creggan area of the city at about 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

The man was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The police described the shooting - the third in the city in the past month - as a "brutal and horrific attack".

"It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence," Det Sgt Reid said.

Police investigating the shooting have said they want to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Westway area of Creggan or close to Creggan shops.