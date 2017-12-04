Mental health 'a Cinderella service'

Image caption Harry Sharkey's daughter Joanne took her own life in 2007, aged 27

A Londonderry father whose daughter took her own life has said not enough is being done to combat suicide.

Harry Sharkey described current mental health provision in Northern Ireland as a "Cinderella service."

Mr Sharkey's daughter, Joanne, took her own life in 2007, aged 27.

He was speaking following the annual Memory Tree of Lights ceremonies in the north west that remembers loved ones lost to suicide.

Mr Sharkey told BBC Radio Foyle: "My daughter, Joanne, was a pharmacist, she was very outgoing, the life and soul of the party, we had no idea she was suffering as badly as she was from depression.

Image caption The Memory Tree of Lights ceremonies take place in Derry and Limavady each December

"Mental health is a Cinderella service. We have a situation in politics here where it doesn't seem to matter, where it is put on the long finger, until people sort out their tribal wars."

He said Christmas is an especially difficult time for bereaved families.

"A candle is lit first thing in the morning and goes right through the day. When we are having our meal we either set a place or bring the candle in and acknowledge Joanne's presence because we still think she is present with us."

The Memory Tree of Lights ceremonies take place in Derry and Limavady each December and are organised by the Northwest and Roe Valley Bereaved by Suicide Support Groups, and supported by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT).

WHSCT Suicide Liaison Officer Fidelis Simpson said the events are held to remember loved ones and to support family and friends during the festive season.

"The coming together of those similarly bereaved, regardless of when the death occurred, can provide the opportunity to be with other people who can really understand.

"They have been through the same experience and can offer the opportunity to gain strength and understanding from the individuals within the group," she added.