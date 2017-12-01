Government 'commits' to Derry city deal

Image caption Securing city deal status is as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council's long term economic strategy

The Northern Ireland Secretary has given his backing to a city deal for Londonderry, the leader of the SDLP has said.

Colum Eastwood said he received a city deal commitment for Northern Ireland's second city from James Brokenshire.

City deal status gives local areas specific powers to help support economic growth and job creation.

A potential city deal for Belfast was announced in Chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget last month.

But that announcement sparked criticism in Londonderry, where a similar deal is being pursued by Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of a their long-term economic strategy.

Mr Eastwood, a Foyle MLA, said the secretary of state's commitment was "a huge move from the British government."

"The first time that he (Mr Brokenshire) said he supported a city deal for Derry and that he thought that it would happen, was when I met him this week," he said.

"So we will continue to keep the pressure on until we see this happening."

The SDLP leader said both he and the council had invited Mr Brokenshire to Derry to discuss progressing the commitment to reality.