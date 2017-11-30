Woman injured in Londonderry robbery

Image caption Police say the victim was very badly shaken by the incident

A female shop worker has been injured in an armed robbery in Londonderry city centre.

A man threatened the woman with a knife having entered the shop in Shipquay Place at about 23:30 on Wednesday.

The staff member's hand was injured during a struggle with the man, who made off with a sum of money.

Police said the victim had been very badly shaken by the incident, and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.