Image copyright SDLP Image caption SDLP councillor Brian Tierney and his wife Cheryl said the support since the attack has been "incredible"

A Londonderry councillor has vowed to continue working to "make Derry a better place" despite an arson attack at his family home.

The SDLP's Brian Tierney said he and his wife Cheryl were overwhelmed by the support received after his car was set alight at about 22:20 GMT on Friday.

Mr Tierney was not at home, but his wife and children were in at the time.

Mr Tierney, a Derry City and Strabane District councillor, said the support from party colleagues was "incredible."

'Far outweighs'

"The kind words, too, from across the political spectrum, including the secretary of state (James Brokenshire), has been a source of comfort to us both," he added.

Last month, the SDLP councillor was one of a number of politicians to condemn the paramilitary style shooting of a 44-year-old man in Londonderry.

He said both he and his wife would "continue to do all we can to make this city a better place".

"We will not be deterred by this attack and it will not stop the work that we're engaged in to make Derry a better place for everyone living here," he added.

"The generosity that we have seen, from across the city and from across the island, far outweighs the hate of those who carried out this act."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was among those to condemn the arson attack.

"No-one will threaten Brian Tierney out of saying what he says or doing what he does, and nobody will threaten the SDLP or try and stop us representing our community," he said.

Police have appealed for information and said they would particularly like to speak to two men who were seen in the Glencaw Park area at the time of the attack.