Image copyright Other Image caption The victims were, from left, Mark McGrotty, 12, and Evan McGrotty, 8, Sean McGrotty, 49, Ruth Daniels, 57, and Jodie Lee Daniels, 14

The Catholic Bishop of Derry has said a woman who lost five members of her family in the Buncrana pier tragedy showed "enormous dignity in the face of unimaginable loss".

Louise James's partner, Sean McGrotty, her sons Mark and Evan, her mother, Ruth Daniels, and her sister, Jodie Lee Daniels, all drowned in March 2016.

Image caption The family car rolled into the water from the pier at Buncrana, in County Donegal

Their car rolled into Lough Swilly at Buncrana, County Donegal.

An inquest found that they drowned due to misadventure.

Image caption Louise James has told of her pain and disbelief at what happened

The couple's four-month-old daughter, Rionaghac-Ann, was the sole survivor of the tragedy.

Bishop Donal McKeown praised Ms James' courage and strength.

"People have huge respect for the way she's carried herself, but she's going to need ongoing encouragement to maintain that wonderful path, give that wonderful example," he said.

Dr McKeown said that the inquest had been particularly difficult for the family.

"Please God, Louise will be supported in order to lead the way for so many others to look to the future and not just be a prisoner to the past," he said.

Image caption The family had parked their car to watch the sunset when the accident happened

"People are traumatised in different ways and we have to focus on Louise and the baby.

After Thursday's inquest verdict, Ms James said it had been an "accident waiting to happen" and said her heart was "shattered".

She said there were "no words capable of expressing my pain, my disbelief and indeed my anger over what happened on that fateful day".

A pathologist told the two-day inquest Sean McGrotty had a blood alcohol level of 159mg - three times over the Republic of Ireland's drink-drive limit.