Police in Londonderry have appealed for information after a number of masked men - one armed with a gun - were seen outside a house in the city.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the incident occurred in O'Casey Court at 21:50 GMT on Wednesday.

The PSNI said two women and a "vulnerable" young boy were in the house at the time.

Insp Ian Hunt said the incident was a "frightening ordeal" for the occupants.

"Three people in the property, including two females, aged in their 60s and 40s, and a vulnerable young boy were uninjured during the incident, however, this was a frightening ordeal for the occupants who were left shaken," he said.

Detectives have appealed for information.