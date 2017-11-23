Image copyright Other Image caption The victims were, from left, Mark McGrotty, 12, and Evan McGrotty, 8, Sean McGrotty, 49, Ruth Daniels, 57, and Jodie Lee Daniels, 14

An RNLI diver has told an inquest into the Buncrana pier tragedy that he could not open the doors of the vehicle when it was under the water.

Five members of a Londonderry family drowned after their car rolled off a pier into Lough Swilly last March.

John O'Raw, a RNLI volunteer diver, said the water was about three metres deep and visibility was an issue.

Mr O'Raw told the inquest he entered the water about 40 minutes after the alarm was raised.

Sean McGrotty, 49, his sons Mark, 12, and Evan, eight, his partner's mother, Ruth Daniels, 57, and her 14-year-old daughter, Jodie Lee Daniels, died on 20 March 2016.

On the second day of the inquests in Buncrana, Mr O'Raw recalled how he got a page on his beeper at 19:13 GMT that day.

When he got to the scene - 17 minutes later - at 19:30 GMT - he saw colleagues performing CPR on a woman.

He returned home to get snorkelling equipment and entered the water at 19:55 GMT.

The RNLI volunteer said he tried to open the rear passenger door and the handle came freely but the mechanism to open the door was not working.

"I couldn't get the door open. I went to passenger side front door and it was exactly the same. I told recovery I couldn't get doors open."

The incident was one of the worst family tragedies along the Irish coastline, the coroner says

He continued: "I tried the rear driver's side door, and then tried front driver's door but neither would open. The driver's window was half intact and was bowed facing inwards, into the car.

"I couldn't understand what I was seeing. The tailgate at the back of the vehicle was open."

Mr O'Raw said he could get his "head in through the window and could see there was no one in the two front seats."

The inquest into Sean McGrotty's death is taking place first.

The remaining four will take place immediately after and the jury will return a verdict for each.

On the first day of the inquest, Dr Catriona Dillon, the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem examination on Mr McGrotty, told the inquest his blood-alcohol reading "may indicate a level of intoxication".

The inquest also heard a statement from Louise James, who lost five members of her family in the incident.

Image caption Louise James (centre) was present on the opening day of the inquest

Ms James was Mr McGrotty's partner, Mark and Evan's mother, Mrs Daniel's daughter and Jodie-Lee's sister.

Their four-month-old Rionaghac-Ann was the sole survivor.

The inquest also heard heard a statement from Davitt Walsh, a former footballer who rescued the infant after swimming out to help the family.

Mr McGrotty passed his infant daughter out of the window of the Audi Q7 moments before it sank.