Image copyright Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Image caption MetaCompliance develops software and content for the cyber security sector

A technology company is creating 69 new jobs in an expansion of its operations in Londonderry.

MetaCompliance said the posts, in IT and sales, will be created over the next three years, a move that will treble its workforce.

According to Invest NI, the jobs "will generate £1.7m annually in additional salaries for the local economy".

About half the posts have already been filled.

MetaCompliance develops software and creative content for the cyber security sector.

Robert O'Brien, its chief executive, said: "This is an exciting stage in our growth.

"We are focused on expanding our customer base and will be working hard to engage prospective clients throughout Europe and the US."

Invest NI has offered the company £652,000 in grant aid.