Buncrana Pier tragedy inquest opens

Image copyright Other Image caption The victims were, from left, Mark McGrotty, 12, and Evan McGrotty, 8, Sean McGrotty, 49, Ruth Daniels, 57, and Jodie Lee Daniels, 14

An inquest has opened into the deaths of five members of a Londonderry family who drowned when their car slid off a County Donegal pier.

Sean McGrotty, 49, his sons Mark, 12, and Evan, eight, his partner's mother Ruth Daniels, 57, and her 14-year-old daughter Jodie Lee Daniels died on 20 March 2016.

The family died after their car rolled into Lough Swilly at Buncrana pier.

Four-month old Rionaghac-Ann was the sole survivor.

The infant was rescued by former footballer Davitt Walsh who swam out to help the family after the car slipped into the water.

Mr McGrottty passed his infant daughter out of the window of the Audi Q7 moments before it sank.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The incident was one of the worst family tragedies along the Irish coastline, the coroner says

Mr Walsh, who has since been awarded a gold medal for bravery at sea, was able to swim back to shore with the baby.

Louise James, who is Mr McGrotty's partner, Mark and Evan's mother, Mrs Daniels' daughter and Jodie-Lee's sister, is at the inquest.

Ms James was in England at the time of the tragedy.

Mr McGrotty's parents are also present.

The inquest, which is expected to last two days, will hear from representatives from Irish Water, the Irish National Road Authority, An Garda Síochána (Irish police) and Donegal County Council.

Audi Ireland will also give evidence at the inquest.

The incident was one of the worst family tragedies along the Irish coastline in living memory.

In his opening remarks, Coroner Dr Denis McCauley said he and the jury of four men women and five men had "an important and solemn job to investigate the circumstances of a terrible tragedy".