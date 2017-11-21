Image copyright GARDINER MITCHELL PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption The Lough Foyle oyster has been classed as a 'threatened species.'

Plans for four breeding ponds designed to enhance the population of the threatened Lough Foyle oyster have been submitted by the Loughs Agency.

The four pools will be located at an unused site at Muff, County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland, said the agency.

Numbers of the native oyster - Ostrea edulis - have declined dramatically over the past 100 years.

Since 2003 it has been classed as a "threatened species".

The planning application submitted with Donegal County Council would see four "spatting ponds" built at an unused site at Muff currently owned by the Foyle Shellfish Company.

An Agency spokesperson said there simply are not enough spats - the term for juvenile oysters - reaching adulthood.

"In order to try to address this problem, Loughs Agency plans to develop purpose built spatting ponds at Ture, Muff, County Donegal.

"The aim is to harvest these juveniles from the spatting ponds and put them back into the Lough once they are old enough, and so adding to the existing wild population," the spokesperson added.

In it's planning submission the Agency further states the ponds will "produce juvenile oysters from Lough Foyle adult broodstock, in a protected environment and stock them into Lough Foyle in order to augment the population."

It continues: "Through the use of this novel and practical approach, the expectation is that the population size and range of the native oyster can be improved benefitting conservation and protection objectives whilst simultaneously enhancing the socio-economic sector for the local community."

The Lough Foyle Oyster population has dramatically declined largely due to over fishing and disease.

In 2003, OSPAR - the international body responsible for protecting the north eastern Atlantic marine environment - listed the oyster as a threatened/declining species.

Image caption The number of trestles surged between 2014 and last year

Last year, the agency said it was concerned by a surge in the number of oyster farms on the Lough Foyle.

In December, it estimated there are 30,000 metal oyster trestles - used to hang the oysters until they are ready to be harvested - on the Lough bed, compared to 2,000 in 2014.

The agency said because of the political dispute over who owns the lough, the authorities have no power to regulate or control the spread of the oyster farms.

Territorial claims over the ownership of Lough Foyle between the Republic of Ireland and the UK have ebbed and flowed since the partition of Ireland in 1922.