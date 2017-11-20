From the section

Image caption The fatal crash happened outside Londonderry in 2013

Two drivers responsible for causing the death of a 69-year-old grandfather have been jailed.

David John Ritchie was killed while driving near the Faughan bridge on the Glenshane Road in 17 April 2013.

Thomas Hyndman, 28, from Knockbrack Road in Ardmore, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for eight years.

Stephen Magee, 24, from Ivy Mead in the Waterside area of the city, was jailed for 18 months.

He had contested a charge of causing Mr Ritchie's death by dangerous driving.

Magee was found not guilty of that offence after a five-day trial but guilty of causing Mr Ritchie's death by careless driving.

Both Hyndman and Magee were also disqualified from driving for seven and five years respectively.