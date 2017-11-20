A number of homes were evacuated in Derry on Sunday night due to a security alert.

A suspicious object was found near a block of flats in the Carnhill area of the city, in between two primary schools.

Army bomb disposal experts examined the object, which was later declared an "elaborate hoax".

"It's my understanding that it may have been thrown at a local property," said SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney.

Some residents who were forced from their homes stayed in the local Templemore sports complex.

Mr Tierney told the BBC the alert caused a lot of disruption.

"When I was there I was speaking to one older resident who was visiting family yesterday afternoon," he said.

"He was a diabetic and his medication was inside his property.

"Thankfully police went in and got it for him but that's just one example of how this disruption can effect people," he added.

The hoax device has been taken away for further examination.