Image caption The Peace Bridge, Ebrington site and city's historic core were singled out

Londonderry has been named the best place in Northern Ireland by the Royal Town Planning Institute.

Judges praised the work of planners in regenerating the city while protecting its historic core.

The awards celebrate the places protected, carefully planned or improved by town planners for communities.

Rathlin Island and Armagh's historic city centre took second and third place.

'New investment'

The institute's president Stephen Wilkinson said the award recognised the "outstanding work planners have made to the regeneration and reunification of the city".

"Good planning has been pivotal in the city's hugely successful, ongoing waterfront regeneration focused around its historic core, the Peace Bridge and Ebrington barracks," he said.

"Together these elements have redefined the city as a great place to live, work and for new investment."

Derry's deputy mayor John Boyle said he was delighted the city had received such a "prestigious accolade".

"This award reflects the positive impact the Peace Bridge and Ebrington have had on the lives of the people of the city and district," the SDLP councillor added.

Nominations for Northern Ireland's best places were submitted by the public earlier this year.

A judging panel whittled the nominations down to 10 finalists, which the public voted for more than six weeks in September and October.