Image copyright PSNI Image caption A PSNI spokesperson described the attack as "brutal"

A teenager has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style shooting in Londonderry.

A gang of masked men forced their way into the 17-year-old's home at Gartan Square at 22:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said one of the attackers was armed with a baton or wooden bat and the other with a handgun.

It is believed a woman in her 50s may also have been assaulted. Two other adults in the house were not injured.

A PSNI spokesperson described the attack as "brutal".

"While thankfully this young man's injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence," the PSNI spokesperson added.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sinn Féin councillor Colly Kelly condemned the attack.

"It's important to repeat the message that there is no place for guns or such actions on the streets of our city," he said.