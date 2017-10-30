Image copyright Derry City and Strabane District Council Image caption The witch and tin man had been located alongside the town's iconic 'Tinnies' sculptures

Two Wizard of Oz-inspired hay sculptures created as part of Halloween celebrations in Strabane, County Tyrone, have been set alight.

The Tin Man and Wicked Witch sculptures were part of Derry City and Strabane District council's Halloween Hay Sculpture Trail.

Police said they were set alight at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Halloween Hay Sculpture Trail has been created by local Young Farmers clubs and community groups.

Image copyright Daniel McCrossan MLA Image caption The hay sculptures were set alight on Sunday night

The witch and tin man had been located alongside the town's iconic 'Tinnies' sculptures, on the roundabout beside Lifford Bridge.

Hay Trail sculptures are also located in Donemana, Castlederg, Plumbridge, Newtownstewart and Victoria Bridge.

A spokesperson for Derry and Strabane council said the sculptures have been "extremely popular particularly with families".

"There is a sense of real disappointment following the damage and we would encourage people to remember that the sculptures are there for everyone to enjoy, and to bring the Halloween festivities right across the city and district," the spokesperson added.

The PSNI have appealed for information.

In a separate incident in Strabane on Sunday, police said a number of pallets were set alight at the rear of a business at Bradley Way.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said those responsible for the fires "need to be taken under control by the PSNI".

"Anti-social behaviour in Strabane is now out of control. Thugs routinely vandalise and destroy local amenities and have now set their sights on businesses and civic art," he added.