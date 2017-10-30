Image caption Pat Gillespie, 100, was pinned to a chair as three men ransacked his home

An 100-year-old man who was robbed by masked men in his home in Strabane, County Tyrone has described his attackers as "scum."

Pat Gillespie was pinned to a chair as three men ransacked his home in Railway Street in the town at about 21:30 BST on Friday.

Police say the gang forced their way through a window of the back of his home and made off cash.

Mr Gillespie described his ordeal as "very, very frightening."

"You could just see their eyes, they were very heavily masked," he told BBC News NI.

'I couldn't move'

Mr Gillespie was watching television at the time of the break-in.

"All of a sudden three fairly big, hefty men came buzzing past me," he said.

"Two flew by me and went through the kitchen while the other stood behind me and put his full weight on my shoulders so I couldn't move."

The pensioner said the man who was holding him "turned my head very roughly towards the television" as the other two men ransacked his bedroom.

"After five or six minutes, the other two came back into the kitchen where I was sitting and they searched me, that's when they got the money," he said.

Mr Gillespie said he felt "powerless" throughout the ordeal.

'Absolute scum'

The masked gang also removed his personal alarm before leaving Mr Gillespie's home.

"It just shows how experienced they are," he said.

He described those behind the robbery as "absolute scum", adding: "It doesn't matter if you are old or young, to break into anybody's house is just not right."

PSNI Detective Constable Richard Donnell said the attack as "disgusting and cowardly."

"Thankfully, the man was not physically injured during the incident, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal," he said.

Police have appealed for information