Image caption Mr Barr's funeral service has taken place at Ebrington Presbyterian Church in Londonderry

The funeral has taken place in Londonderry of former Ulster Defence Association (UDA) leader, Glen Barr.

The 75 year old was a former trade unionist who joined the loyalist UDA in the early days of the Troubles.

In recent years, he was recognised for his involvement in a range of community and reconciliation projects.

The father of four died at Altnagelvin Hospital in his native Londonderry on Tuesday.

Rev Paul Linkens told mourners at his funeral at Ebrington Presbyterian Church that Mr Barr "leaves a legacy" that should inspire others.

"In many ways, Glen set about trying to bring two distinct people together," he added.

Image caption Mourners at Glen Barr's funeral were told of his cross-community work

Mr Barr was a senior member of the Vanguard Progressive Unionist Party in the mid-to-late 1970s and a key organiser of the Ulster Workers' Council strike in 1974.

Peace park

He left politics in 1981 and founded the Maydown Ebrington Group that worked to create employment in Derry's Waterside.

Working with former Irish parliament member Paddy Harte, Mr Barr also founded the Island of Peace Park at Messines in Belgium to honour Irish soldiers who fought and died in World War One.

He was awarded an OBE in 2005.

Mr Barr was further honoured by the Irish government, the Belgium government and two Irish Regiments for his work in creating the Irish Peace Park.