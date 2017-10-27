Image copyright Lee McKinney/LMK Photography Image caption Thousands are expected to be in Derry on Tuesday night for the Halloween carnival

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Londonderry over the next four days for what is billed as the biggest Halloween party in Europe.

The festival, organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, officially gets underway on Saturday.

It will finish on Tuesday evening with a fireworks display over the River Foyle.

Around 80,000 people attended last year's festival.

The Mayor of Derry Maolíosa McHugh said those hoping to attend the festival should plan well ahead.

"This weekend the festivities will be in full swing, with four days of family activities taking place across the district.

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The festival closes with a fireworks display over the River Foyle.

"With so many people expected here, especially on 31 October, I would urge people to plan ahead to ensure their journey is stress free.

"They should also be aware of all the guidance in terms of road closures and parking."

Traffic disruption is expected in the city centre, especially as the festival draws to a close with a parade and fireworks display on Tuesday.

The parade begins at the council offices at Queens Quay at 19:00 BST and is expected to last around 90 minutes.

The route includes Boating Club Lane, Strand Road, Harbour Square Roundabout, the Foyle Embankment and Water Street.

The Peace Bridge will be closed from 19:15 until 20:40.

The council's events coordinator, Liz Cunningham, said the public should "avoid parking in the city centre and allow a bit of extra time for their journey."

Festival highlights include 'Awakening The Walls', which will see the city's historic walls illuminated by lights; Museum of the Moon, a three dimensional globe by UK artist Luke Jerram and the Samhain Sessions, which will includes performances by Irish singer-songwriter David Kitt and Derry band, Ports.

The closing parade and fireworks display will be streamed live on the BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle website and Facebook pages.